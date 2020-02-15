Shreveport Firefighters battle two separate fires blocks apart.

SHREVEPORT, La – It was a busy night for Shreveport Firefighters as they battled two separate house fires just blocks apart.
A fire was reported in the 3500-block of Catherine St. in the Queensborough neighborhood just before 11 P.M. Friday night.
The Shreveport Fire Department arrived within 5 minutes and reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the front of a single-story home.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire but the home is heavily damaged from the smoke and flames.
The home's occupants were able to escape without injury but a Fire Captain was taken to a local hospital for unknown injuries.
As firefighters were still on scene at 11:19 P.M., another call came in for a house fire on the 2700-block of Missouri Ave. just blocks away.
Firefights arrived on scene and entered the home to find a kitchen fire which was quickly extinguished.
The homeowner was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
Both fires are currently under investigation.