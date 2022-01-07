SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters are investigating the cause of a two-story building fire in the 500 block of Champ Clark Street in the city's Cedar Grove neighborhood.
An off-duty firefighter spotted the fire just after 2 p.m. Friday and called 911.
The building appeared to be an old lodge building that had been converted to apartments.
No one was living in the building at the time of the fire.
Firefighters said the blaze was made more challenging by the fact there were holes in the flooring on the second floor making it unsafe.
No one was injured.