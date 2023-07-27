SHREVEPORT, La. -- Being outside in these triple digit temperatures is not just uncomfortable, it can be dangerous. But then combine this heat with the heat of battling a fire. Sounds tough. So, how do Shreveport firefighters do it?
“Once they're in their full firefighting gear, all of their protective equipment weighs about 70 pounds,” said Brandon Lee, the assistant to the Shreveport fire chief.
That heavy gear, triple digits temps, and a blazing fire can be a dangerous combination. So, firefighters take precautions.
“We have what we call a rehab trailer that we take out on location that has a large fan on it, coolers on it that have ice water and towels so that they can kind of cool themselves off with it,” said Lee.
The firefighters rotate in and out so no one is working too long without a break. They also have a medical truck too.
“We monitor their vital signs, ensure that they're staying within a normal range,” said Lee.
A volunteer group called Signal 51 provides additional help.
“Our pagers go off and we go,” said Fred McClanahan with Signal 51.
They respond to help no matter if it’s the middle of the day or middle of the night, making sure they keep the firefighters cool.
“I think one of the biggest challenges that we face is just making sure that we keep all of the water and all the Gatorade cold. It takes lots of ice, lots of refrigeration, and really just making sure that every time we show up somewhere, the guys have exactly what they need with a cold beverage, a cold towel,” said Meredith Hanna with Signal 51.
They also bring out liquid IV to rehydrate the firefighters and numerous other things.
“My entire truck. In fact, I can't carry passengers in my truck it’s so full,” said McClanahan.