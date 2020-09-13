SHREVEPORT, La- A team of four firefighters from Northwest Louisiana were deployed to Baton Rouge Sunday afternoon to assist with search and rescue efforts after Tropical Storm Sally.
The storm is expected to be a category two hurricane when it makes landfall in New Orleans on Tuesday morning.
Three Shreveport firefighters and one Bossier firefighter make up the Louisiana Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Task Force 3.
Fire Chief Scott Wolverton said that this team was created in response to a request from the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal.