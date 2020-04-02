SHREVEPORT, La. – Eight Shreveport firefighters exposed to a COVID-19 patient were sent home as a precautionary measure until they can be tested, Fire Chief Scott Wolverton said Thursday.
Additionally, Fire Station No. 4 located in the 2200 block of Milam Street was temporarily closed while it was disinfected. The station reopened by early afternoon with staffing from other stations.
Station 4 engine and medic crews had “high risk exposure” Wednesday evening because of medical procedures performed in the treatment of a patient, Wolverton said.
The crews were sent home to isolate “out of an abundance of caution,” Wolverton said. They will remain there for an undetermined amount of time.
The city’s protocol calls for a 14-day quarantine period. The fire chief said he’s leaning upon state health officials to get advice on when during that time span the firefighters can be tested. Testing now likely would not show any results, he said.
As soon as the firefighters test negative then they can return back to work. Wolverton will be in contact with them daily to see if they show any symptoms of the coronavirus.
“We will take care of those firefighters because it is work-related exposure,” Wolverton said.
The fire department has a device to disinfect the station. “Because of the crew coming in behind them, for their piece of mind, we want to make sure it’s clean,” Wolverton said.
Engine and medic crews from other stations will be house there until the original crew can return.
“Our decision is based off the best thing for our fighters and their families and best thing for their coworkers they work closely with every day,” Wolverton said.
The department as a whole has been fortunate to only have one person so far test positive for COVID-19 and that happened when the person was on vacation. That firefighter has since been cleared to return to work.
There are others awaiting tests and still others who have family members who have been tested and are isolating at home. Wolverton said he didn’t have a specific number on the total involved, but added it has affected staffing.
And there are others who have tested negative and returned to work. Through all of it, fire stations have remained open, he said.