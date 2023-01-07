SHREVEPORT, La. - On Saturday at 6:49 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department responded to the report of a house fire in the 100 block of Herndon St.
The first units arrived on the scene within four minutes of the dispatch and found a single-story structure with smoke visible at from the corner of the house.
Crews were able to quickly locate the fire and prevent spread. It is reported that the residence was unoccupied. Approximately 20 firefighters worked together to bring the fire under control in about 20 minutes.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. During this time, a full assessment of the damage is not available. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.
If you want a smoke detector installed in your home by Shreveport Fire Department, please call 318-673-6740.