A few of Louisiana's elected officials spent their Saturday playing firefighter thanks to our Shreveport Firefighters.
First responders showed the city's leaders what fighting fires is all about.
It opened everyone's eyes to see what these men and women do everyday, but today was about going beyond demonstrations, it was also a chance for the department to showcase funding needs that are not being met.
Chief Scott Wolverton says the goal is to help our community leaders understand what first responders face on a daily basis, so those leaders can get a feel for why money is needed.
A Caddo School Board member, a state representative, and Shreveport's mayor became firefighters for the day. They went inside a burning building, rescued a mannequin, using the jaws of life, and performed CPR. It was a controlled situation, but it was as close to a real scenario as they could get.
In the end, the purpose was to build relationships between firefighters and their students. For school board member Dottie Bell, it was an unforgettable experience.
"They do all this to save a person, and I think this is very important that we should be able to see what's going on. I'm amazed," she told ktbs.com
Bell's reaction illustrated that the firefighters accomplished what they set out to do today, to give each participant a better perspective of the job. Some of the biggest unfunded needs mentioned today for the Shreveport Fire Department included hiring new firefighters for retiring veterans, and new trucks to replace aging units. Chief , such as trucks.
Chief Wolverton said current trucks are still rolling, but after so many years, several of them need to be rotated out, and a new fleet put into service.
"We need to do more for our responders, the police department and the fire department," the chief told ktbs.com. "We really do. People need to know, and I would suggest all elected officials to come out. All of them need to come and actually see what's happening. I challenge all of them."