SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters were kept busy late Saturday night into Sunday morning with a commercial fire and residential fire.
The first fire was reported 10:12 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Van Loan Street located between Linwood Bridge and Interstate 49. Firefighters arrived on scene of a five-story abandoned commercial building at 10:16 p.m. and located small fires on multiple floors. Firefighters extinguished the fires located on the first, third and fourth floors.
A squatter was located within the building as firefighters were extinguishing the fires throughout. The man was removed from the building and issued a summons by fire investigations.
There were 13 fire units and 40 firefighters on scene and the incident was terminated at midnight.
At 4:18 a.m. Sunday, firefighters were dispatched back to the same building. When Battalion 2 arrived on scene at 4:24 a.m. the entire fourth floor was on fire.
Multiple ladder trucks were set up and a defensive fire attack was established. Over 50 firefighters were on scene to control and fire units were rotated throughout the morning to ensure all fires were extinguished.
The second fire originated in a separate area of the building than the first incident. Fire investigations along with Shreveport police are investigating the second fire. There were no injuries reported for either incident.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 1100 block of Portland in the Allendale neighborhood at 9:20 a.m. for a single-story wood framed house on fire. Firefighters arrived on scene at 9:24 a.m. and reported heavy fire showing from the front of the home.
The home's occupant escaped prior to the fire department’s arrival. He sustained injuries from the fire and was transported to a local hospital.
There were nine fire units and 26 firefighters on scene to control the blaze. The home sustained heavy fire damage throughout.
There were no firefighters injured during this fire. The origin and cause of the fire is not known at this time.