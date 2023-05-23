SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Shreveport Fire Department has implemented updated technology equipment to assist with reports and data collection. These new iPad 10th Generation tablets, powered by AT&T FirstNet, will allow SFD to perform services more efficiently while keeping up with the trends of progressive emergency agencies.
These new devices will allow for a more streamlined process for completing fire and emergency medical incidents and updating/collecting other data such as preplans, staffing, training, event scheduling, and other various services performed by SFD personnel.
“Our personnel should have the best technology and software available to help them perform their duties and serve our community,” said George Alamond, Chief of EMS. “The Shreveport Fire Department has made significant investments in trying to upgrade our technology and purchase new equipment for our personnel to help streamline their responsibilities”.
The enhancement has been in the works since late last year and came to fruition earlier this year. Prior to this upgrade, the fire department had to handwrite reports and collect data on paper, only to return to the stations and input the same information into the electronic reporting system. The upgrade reduces repetitive activities and decreases liability with state and federal mandatory reporting times.
“Being able to adapt to the generation of new employees and streamline services, allows the community to experience the changes within our department. I’m not that familiar with all the new technology but having a younger workforce that is willing to share knowledge helps me in my duties as a Fire Captain,” said Fire Captain Derrick Cooper.