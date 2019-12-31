SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport fire investigators are looking into the cause of two separate house fire that sparked within hours of each other.
The first happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Hollywood Avenue.
Fire officials said the house was empty at the time of the fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.
The next call was in the 6300 block of West Canal Blvd.
Officials said a family inside the home at the time of the fire was able to escape unharmed. The fire was extinguished in 10 minutes.