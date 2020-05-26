Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CADDO AND SOUTHERN BOSSIER PARISHES UNTIL 1100 PM CDT... AT 1017 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER SHREVEPORT, MOVING EAST AT 20 MPH. HALF INCH HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... SHREVEPORT, BOSSIER CITY, HAUGHTON, EASTWOOD, FOSTERS, FERGUSON, PRINCETON, TAYLORTOWN, FILLMORE, CROSS LAKE, BODCAU, KORAN, BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, ROBSON, FORBING, SLIGO, RED CHUTE AND CURTIS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. THIS STORM MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. &&