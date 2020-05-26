SHREVEPORT, La. -- There were no fireworks at the Shreveport City Council. Members postponed a vote on a ban on fireworks being shot in residential neighborhoods.
That came after the council heard numerous public comments from citizens against the proposal. Many said they enjoy popping fireworks with family and friends on the 4th of July and New Years.
Vice chair LeVette Fuller read all the public comments during the council's virtual meeting. She read one from fireworks vendor T.J. Fontana, who wrote, "
"The ban on fireworks discharge would be devastating to local fireworks and tent vendor businesses. Banning discharge but not sales is similar to saying to McDonald's they can sell hamburgers to the public, but they have to take the burgers out of the city limits on to someone else's property to eat them. It just doesn't make sense."
Councilman James Green asked to postpone a vote on his plan, saying it needed more work. The council voted unanimously to table it. .
He said his plan needs more work. No date for another vote was set.