SHREVEPORT, La. - The clock is ticking on Shreveport's controversial recycling contractor to put up a performance bond and get on with the job.
The City Council voted this week to keep a performance bond in place. It's been more than nine months since the council first approved a contract for Charlette Edwards of C. Edwards Concepts despite Edwards having no experience, equipment or employees.
Edwards would have to obtain a performance bond worth one year's value of the contract -- $1.9 million.
City Attorney Ron Lattier says Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration is asking Edwards to respond to the offer that includes that guarantee of performance.
"She's never told us she's unable to get it. So, if she gets it, she can execute the contract. If she doesn't get it, she doesn't get the contract," Lattier said.
Asked how much time the city would give Edwards to respond on the contract, Lattier said, "We're going to send it to expeditiously and we'll give a reasonable time -- maybe 10 to 14 days."
Lattier would not say if the city would cancel the contract if Edwards failed to respond.
KTBS was unable to reach Edwards for comment.
She was the only bidder to offer curbside pickup for recycling, which was something the Perkins administration wanted to resume. But Public Works Director Gary Norman says if Edwards does not accept the terms, the city may need to look at alternatives.
"It's very possible that we have to look at a different method of handling recycling," Norman said. "We'll work together to try to come up with a solution that we can live with in and be responsible with our recycling program.
Norman said the city may consider voluntary drop-off recycling sites, like those offered by Caddo Parish and Bossier City to their citizens.
Councilman Jerry Bowman said if Edwards does not take the contract, the city should make recycling voluntary.
"For those citizens who want to recycle, we should have some sites available for those citizens," Bowman said.
Bowman suggests using SPAR properties. Norman said staffing could be an issue.
"We would need people at those sites so that they don't just become dumping grounds," he said.
Curbside recycling would be funded with a $2.50 charge on water bills.
The service was suspended in October 2020 when Republic Services declined to extend its contract with the city.
Norman said having no recycling is adding 500 tons of waste per month to Shreveport's landfill.