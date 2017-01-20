Shreveport Green hosted a celebration of Arbor Day.
Arbor day is observed nationwide to raise awareness on the importance of trees to humans and the planet.
Tree huggers, as they call themselves, celebrated with a pruning demonstration.
They also presented the 2016 tree campus award to Caddo magnet high school.
The event was held at Querbes Park where Shreveport Green has pruned more than 400 trees.
Donna Curtis of the organization listed how trees can benefit the community in ways we may not be aware:
"A neighborhood that has a lot of trees doesn't have as much crime.A lot of cities are finding, if they plant trees down their main thoroughfares that people go slower and that there's not as much anxiety. By planting the right tree in the right place, you can reduce your electricity bill because of the cooling effect of them. A well placed tree can add 16 percent to the value of your home," said Curtis.
Since 1990 Shreveport Green has planted over tens of thousands of trees in Shreveport.
If you want to learn more or need some help on trees, visit Shreveport Green.org