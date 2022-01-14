SHREVEPORT, Lal.-- A local collective of creatives is making sure all scholars are equipped for virtual learning.
In fact, NWLA Makerspace, the non-profit has refurbished at least 300 donated computers.
During the pandemic, the group was able to step up and make sure families had the tools they needed to be successful distance learning during the pandemic.
"We wanted to make sure during the pandemic, everyone or as many people as we could get those those computers to, were able to benefit from the resources," said program coordinator Dannon Brown.
