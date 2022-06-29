SHREVEPORT, La. -- A sudden shortage of nurses will hit northwest Louisiana on the first of July. That's when state and federal funding ends for supplemental nurse staffing that helped area hospitals through the pandemic.
Local health care leaders joined Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins Wednesday morning to warn the public. That's as 320 nurses working in Region 7 today -- mostly in Shreveport-Bossier -- will be gone from those hospitals on Friday.
"While we might have a bed in that building, we don't necessarily have the staff there to care for a patient that would be in that bed," said Knox Andress, Region 7 designated regional coordinator for the Louisiana Department of Health.
"So this staff bed loss is going to likely result in patients sometimes backing up in the emergency department, and longer ER wait times," he added.
This comes as the area sees another increase in coronavirus patients.
"COVID has not gone away. We are in a surge," Region 7 Medical Director Martha Whyte said. "Right now, our area has about 20 percent of the new cases in the state."
Whyte estimates the state is seeing about 5,000 new COVID-19 cases per day.
Health care leaders ask people to only go to the emergency room for true emergencies. If it's not an emergency, they say go to your primary care doctor, use urgent care centers, or even telehealth.
They say it'll take two months or more to fully re-staff area hospitals with nurses.