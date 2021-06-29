SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Mansfield-based hospital now has an official partnership with Ochsner LSU Health.
Effective Thursday, DeSoto Regional Health System is now affiliated with Ochsner LSU Health. Additionally, Ochsner LSU Health announced future expansion plans to strengthen its affiliation with North Caddo Medical Center.
The relationships will expand patient access in the rural communities with the specialties of the teaching hospital in Shreveport.
Ochsner LSU Health has already begun providing rotating physicians to enhance specialty care at DeSoto Regional. It expects to increase those specialists and supplement primary care and medical staff as needed.
The two systems are also engaging in a daily operational meeting to coordinate on capacity and patient needs.
“One of the things that Ochsner is committed to is innovation, technology and doing new things. It is exciting for us to be part of the team that is going where healthcare is going, fact leading where healthcare is going, and focused on making sure rural residents and facilities have the same access to technology and innovation as the more urban communities," said DeSoto Regional CEO Todd Eppler.
Ochsner LSU Health's affiliations in DeSoto Parish and north Caddo Parish build upon the healthcare services both systems have provided to their communities for decades. In existence since 1948, DeSoto Regional Health System also supports growing behavioral health needs with its addiction detox program. North Caddo Medical Center, established in 1965, opened a new state-of-the-art medical facility in 2017, replacing the previous facility.
One area of focus for the affiliations is the coordination and communication when transferring patients from a rural healthcare setting to Ochsner LSU Health for specialized and immediate care needs. Following the initial affiliation with North Caddo Medical Center in 2019, the new Ochsner LSU Health patient flow center increased patients transferring from North Caddo Medical Center by more than 50%. The patient flow center will also be aligning with DeSoto Regional Health System.
Ochsner LSU Health’s affiliation with North Caddo Medical Center also includes after-hours pharmacy coverage and savings through conversion of supply chain and biomedical equipment contracts. North Caddo Medical Center also has a rural family practice residency program that supports future rural healthcare needs by training and preparing physicians for a rural setting.
Future integration with Ochsner LSU Health for both rural systems, located north and south of Ochsner LSU Health’s main facilities, includes expansion of telemedicine, radiology and laboratory services, and increased continuity of care and patient experience by integrating electronic medical record systems.
“At Ochsner LSU we’re deeply committed to making our communities healthier. We want to ensure that everyone in our region has quick, efficient access to healthcare and there’s no way we can do that alone. It takes deep, committed partners to do that throughout all of North Louisiana,” said Chuck Daigle, CEO, Ochsner LSU Health.
North Caddo Medical Center CEO David Jones shared an example of how the affiliation has benefited by describing the support from Ochsner LSU Health related to urgent COVID-19 testing in early 2020 provided to the system’s nursing home in Vivian.
“It saved lives in northern Caddo Parish--that’s what the affiliation did for us," Jones said.