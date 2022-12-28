SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 10:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Russell Road.
Firefighters were able to take defense attack to protect surrounding homes and extinguish the fire.
It took the efforts of 27 firefighters and 9 fire units, only 20 minutes, to bring the fire under control.
The home was vacant and no one was injured. The cause is still under investigation.
If you or someone you know needs a free smoke detector, please contact the Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 318-673-6740.