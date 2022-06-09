SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport home in the Martin Luther King neighborhood went up in flames Thursday morning but no injuries have been reported.
The fire in the 2000 block of Wool Street was reported at 10:30 a.m. Caddo 911 records showed that 17 units responded.
Special Operations Chief Skip Pinkston said the one-story house was fully engulfed when crews got on the scene. The blaze was contained about a half-hour later.
The homeowner escaped without injury, and five dogs got out safely, too.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.