SHREVEPORT, La- The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) arrested a home invasion suspect on Wednesday afternoon.
SPD says they received a report in mid-December of an armed man who had kicked in a door at a home on the 500 block of Sassafras Avenue, near Linwood Avenue. At the time, an adult woman and her children were home.
The suspect fled the scene, and no one was injured.
After an investigation, SPD determined that Demichael Turel broke into the Sassafras residence wearing a hood and mask and carrying a rifle.
Turel was arrested and charged with one count of Home Invasion.
Turel also had an outstanding warrant for Second Degree Murder in an unrelated incident.
He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.