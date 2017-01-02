Shreveport saw a nearly doubled homicide count in 2016 compared to 2015, but the statistics aren't so alarming when compared to similar cities.
Shreveport, Baton Rouge, Little Rock, and Mobile all saw very similar homicide rates last year. Baton Rouge is the only city in comparison that saw a decrease in overall murders, going from 60 in 2015 to 45 last year. Shreveport, Little Rock, and Mobile all had sizable increase in number of homicides.
Here is how the cities stack up:
Homicides 2016 / Population (2013 Census)
- 44 - Shreveport, LA 200,327
- 45 - Baton Rouge, LA - 45 229,426
- 42 - Little Rock, AR - 42 197,357
- 43 - Mobile, AL - 43 194,899
Homicides 2015
- 28 - Shreveport, LA
- 60 - Baton Rouge, LA
- 31 - Little Rock, AR
- 23 - Mobile, AL
With a mid-year switch in leadership in the police department, Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump hopes his methods of being involved with the community will stifle violent crime in 2017.
"Trying to get those who are involved in that type of activity to understand the value of life," said Crump of his plans for combating violent crime in his tenure. "The areas where the volume is high according to our statistics we have increased patrol."
The deadliest month of the year was July, when Shreveport saw nine total homicides, which was the same month former police chief Willie Shaw announced his retirement. His last day was July 31, 2016.
The Shreveport homicide rate is the highest it's been in ten years, falling one short of the 45 that occurred in 2005. Though that number is high, it is lower than in 1993, when the city saw a peak of 86 homicides.