SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man with multiple charges pending in Caddo District Court, including murder and attempted murder, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court on a firearms charge.
Chief U.S. District Judge Maurice Hicks Jr. sentenced Quinterrius D’Lon Brown, 20, to two years in federal prison. Brown pleaded guilty in September to illegal receipt of a firearm by a person under indictment.
As for as his Caddo charges, Brown was arrested on March 28, 2020 for attempted first-degree murder in connection with a drive-by shooting. He was released the next month on a $100,000 bond and ordered to wear a GPS device.
While awaiting prosecution on that charge, Brown was arrested on Aug. 29, 2020 for second-degree murder. He and a co-defendant are accused in the shooting death of Michael Rashard Coleman, 29, at an apartment in the 700 block of West 68th Street.
Brown’s bond on that charge was set at $500,000. The Caddo District Attorney’s Office asked the court to revoke the bond and hold Brown until trial.
He also has charges of aggravated criminal damage to property pending from a November 2020 arrest.
Brown pleaded not guilty to the charges in Caddo District Court on Jan. 20, 2021 and released on bond.
Six months later, law enforcement agents got a tip Brown had a firearm. They searched his girlfriend’s home and found a handgun in a bedroom where Brown admitted to hiding it earlier in the day.
Brown knew he was under indictment for a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year and knew he was prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown said in a news release.
Brown is expected to be back in Caddo District Court on Jan. 19 for arguments and hearings on the state charges.
The federal case was investigated by the ATF and Shreveport Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Aaron Crawford.