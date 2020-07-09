SHREVEPORT, La. -- Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport announced Thursday it will create more than 450 new jobs across North Louisiana in the next 12 months.
This investment comes as many are experiencing unemployment amid COVID-19. Open positions are in clinical fields, including nurses, medical assistants, radiology technicians, respiratory therapy technicians and medical laboratory technicians. Non-clinical positions such as patient access and registration are also available.
The growth of Ochsner LSU Health’s workforce will add positions in new locations and existing facilities undergoing expansion, including the:
- New Imaging Center and Surgery Center at its St. Mary Medical Center
- Inpatient Women’s & Children’s services now at its St. Mary Medical Center
- New Urgent Care and Primary Care Health Centers
- Academic Medical Center on Kings Highway
- Monroe Medical Center
Ochsner LSU Health also began a hiring campaign this week with sign-on bonuses available for specific nursing and imaging positions.
Current employees may also be eligible for referral bonuses. To learn more about the positions available click here.
Ochsner LSU Health made growing its team a priority since forming the local partnership in October 2018, a hospital official said. More than 175 physicians have joined the system and 400 jobs were already added.
“The challenges we have faced in 2020 underscore the need to continue investing in health and wellness for our communities, and we will remain focused on improving lives in the communities we serve. To do that, we are expanding across North Louisiana and growing our workforce to support these new locations and the additional intensive care capacity at our flagship hospital,” said CEO Chuck Daigle, CEO, Ochsner LSU Health.
To learn more about available positions or to apply, visit ochsnerlsuhs.org/careers.