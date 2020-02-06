SHREVEPORT, La. – Unreliable tax liability reporting to the IRS, failure to review report accuracy and untimely filing are among findings of an internal audit of the city of Shreveport’s payroll process.
The findings listed in a report sent to the City Council on Dec. 31 are part of an investigation the City Council authorized following an annual external audit that uncovered a number of deficiencies in the Finance Department for fiscal year 2018.
Mayor Adrian Perkins is already planning changes in financial leadership. Next week, he'll introduce legislation to create a chief financial officer postition and appoint current Chief Administrative Officer Sherricka Fields Jones to the post. Then he'll nominate recently retired U.S. Marshal Henry Whitehorn, Sr. to the position of CAO.
As for the internal investigation, auditor Leanis L. Steward said the objective of her audit was to determine the root cause of breakdowns in the payroll process, particularly payroll tax reporting and payment accuracy and timeliness.
The City Council learned last fall that the city had to pay $457,336 in penalties to the Internal Revenue Service because of late quarterly filings in 2019. The city recouped $427,894, leaving it with a penalty cost of $29,442.
The internal audit indicates the penalty assessments were due to the following:
- City Department supervisors allowing employees to begin work prior to completion of new hire paperwork.
- Unreliable payroll system liability reports.
- Controller’s failure to review payroll liability submissions to taxing authorities.
- Misclassification of government entity status with the Louisiana Department of Revenue.
- Director of Finance filed three state returns late.
To improve controls over the payroll process, Steward recommended:
- Set a deadline for employees to submit requests for checks outside regular payroll (known as manual checks).
- Require all new-hire information to be complete and updated in the payroll system before employees begin work.
- Require supervisors to review and approve employee time sheets before posting to timekeeping system
- Restrict payroll division from editing employee hours/pay in the payroll system.
To improve controls over reporting and comply with the IRS and the Louisiana Department of Revenue, Steward recommend:
- Maintain a permanent record of each payroll with correct calculation of payroll liabilities and ensure tax deposits are made on the correct due dates.
- Develop and implement a written set of policies and procedures for the payroll process.