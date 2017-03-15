Shreveport police are searching for a man accused of forcing his way into a residence earlier this month.
Officers were dispatched on March 3 to the 1900 block of Centenary Boulevard after receiving a complaint about forced entry into an apartment.
The resident reported being alerted to unusual noises and saw someone using a hand tool to get inside a door. The intruder abandoned his efforts after the resident saw him and got away in a blue truck.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Michael E. Fulbright, 20, of Haughton, on a charge of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Bond is set at $50,000.
Call Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit website www.lockemup.org to report information on his whereabouts.