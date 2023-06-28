SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport has spent more than $2 million responding to the aftermath of the storm that rolled through the area on June 16..
Department of Public Works spent the first day s getting trees out of the streets. They worked at almost 250 locations during that time. Still, there is a lot of debris to be picked up and repairs to be made.
At Tuesday’s Shreveport City Council meeting, a plan for debris removal was discussed.
Mayor Tom Arceneaux said that this week, bulk collection crews will be working on storm debris pickup in several areas, generally on the same days the garbage is collected.
“It is clear that we cannot remove all of the storm debris in a reasonable time just with city crews,” said Arceneaux.
With the large amount of debris across Shreveport, the city will be hiring 1 or more contractors to help. These contractors will be experienced in collecting large quantities of storm debris quickly.
The Shreveport City Council gets the proposals Thursday and selects the companies on Friday.
The hope is to get the contracts signed as quickly as possible so crews can get to work.
“We know that everyone wants the trees out of their yard today, but we ask that you be patient, the calvary is coming,” said Arceneaux.
Hired contractors will be required to make one pass through the city in the first weeks and more later if needed.
As of now, we don't have the specific dates of the debris pickup.
Also, Shreveport City officials said that they are hopeful that Caddo Parish and Shreveport will qualify for assistance. This would allow people to apply for individual assistance with FEMA and low interest loans from the United States Small Business Administration.
The Shreveport Volunteer Network is providing uninsured people with a crane and crane operator to help with large amounts of damage. If you are need of these services call (318) 469-0899.