SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man was sentenced Wednesday to serve two life sentences in prison for murdering a couple who showed him an act of kindness.
Caddo District Judge John Mosely ordered the sentences for Dewayne “Willie” Watkins, 37, to run consecutive. Watkins did not make a statement to the court, nor did he show any reaction to the sentence.
A Caddo jury last month convicted Watkins of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kelly Jose, 43, and his wife, Heather Jose, 32.
The Jose's met their untimely deaths after giving Watkins a ride from Mall St. Vincent on Nov. 8, 2018. He approached them there and asked to use Heather Jose's cellphone.
The couple, described by friends and family as trusting and generous, agreed to give him a ride instead. Their bodies -- burned beyond recognition -- were later found in a burning car parked in a carport of an abandoned house on Penick Street. Watkins was arrested several days after the slayings following a six-hour standoff with police.
Three of the Jose’s family members gave victim impact statements prior to sentencing. They talked about how nice Kelly and Heather were to Watkins, but how cruel he was to them. They also said Watkins took advantage of the couple’s kindness – a couple that posed no threat to him.
Watkins’ attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the conviction and another one asking for a downward departure from the life sentence. Mosely denied both.