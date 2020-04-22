SHREVEPORT, La. — Innolyzer Labs has gone from servicing the oil and gas industry to making hand sanitizer.
Innolyzer, a small Shreveport business born from a collaboration between Louisiana State University and Louisiana Tech, typically makes a chemical used by oil and gas companies to measure levels of hydrogen sulfide in liquid byproducts in oil fields.
With the oil and gas industry in crisis, Innolyzer co-founder and CEO John Chidlow knew he needed to adapt.
“We're really unable to do what our whole spring was,” Chidlow said. “The newer products and a big marketing push and a lot of conventions and things like that — as well as people we were working with — we can't go on site for training or meeting anybody right now. So it kind of slowed us down. And we're looking for a way to fill the gap and keep enough cash flow going to keep the company alive during during this time.”
Chidlow said his lab was well-equipped to make hand sanitizer, but the most difficult part of the transition was the logistics.
“Finding bottles, finding matching caps, finding just things to package them in has been very tough because I think as this has gone, ethanol is starting to catch up,” Chidlow said. “The alcohol is starting to catch up, but the bottle industry has not quite caught up yet."
Chidlow said roughly 95 percent of the hand sanitizer is sold and distributed locally to first responders, hospitals, the coroner’s office and other government agencies, but sanitizer has also been shipped as far as the ports of New Orleans and Houston.
Local businesses, including Flying Heart Brewing & Pub in Bossier City, Scrubs Unlimited, Red River Range in Shreveport and Fishing Frenzy Tackle in Keithville, also sell Innolyzer hand sanitizer when supplies are available.
Vendors that wish to purchase hand sanitizer can email info@innolyzer.com