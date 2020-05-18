SHREVEPORT, La. -- Louisiana's first Financial Empowerment Center officially launched here.
Mayor Adrian Perkins joined other officials to announce the service for low to middle income residents who need advice on money.
The United Way of Northwest Louisiana will manage that service for the city.
It aims to help more people gain financial independence. That's through free one-on-one financial advice from trained counselors to manage money, pay down debt, grow savings, establish credit, and access banking services.
"When someone is grappling with financial hardship, they do not need another brochure or a website. They need to sit down with a trained professional. And this is what we're celebrating today," Perkins said.
The mayor says this ongoing service will allow those Shreveporters to avoid other predatory forms of financial services.
