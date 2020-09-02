SHREVEPORT, La. - A call for prayer and a call to action in response to an increase in gun violence in the city of Shreveport.
Elected officials, city leaders and clergy rallied on the steps of government plaza Wednesday to stop the violence. Speakers delivered passionate prayers and emotional pleas to the community.
Caddo Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts said she's concerned about tragic death and severe injuries becoming commonplace in the city.
"We're faced, it seems like, tragedies on every hand," Gage-Watts said. "But the recent violence is what has initiated this call to prayer. We've tried everything else. Why not try God?"
Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor says she feels for her community's plight.
"When you feel so much pain," Taylor said. "When you can sense the pulse of our community that has a derivative of fear, anguish and uncertainty. The prayer is very good foundation for us to start and restore and replenish hope."
State Representative Tammy Phelps said she's concerned about how future generations handle conflict and violence.
"It's a heart-wrenching thing to know that it's our future generations that seems to be in this brutality to each other," Phelps said. "And that is what prompted this prayer this evening. And we're calling on a higher power, in my sense, to give us the wisdom, to do what we can do to protect."