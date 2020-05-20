SHREVEPORT, La. - A business owner in Shreveport is dedicated to feeding healthcare workers and those putting their lives on the front line.
Vinnie Patel owns all five Little Caesar's pizza shops in Shreveport. Last month, the franchise started a "Million Pizza Donation" to feed healthcare workers during the pandemic. It wasn't a requirement for business owners to partake, but Patel really wanted to.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Patel has donated around 2,500 pizzas to area hospitals and police and fire departments. Patel said it’s the least he can do since some employees are working 16-18 hour shifts, barely squeezing in a lunch break.
"We are a small business, we have the backing of Little Caesars but we own these stores as a franchisee. We're a local business, I live in Shreveport and we like to give back to our community,” said Patel.
Wednesday, 400 employees at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center were fed lunch and dinner.
"It means everything to us. We are a part of the same community and in this fight together,” said Larry Moore, Chief of Voluntary Services at the VA.
Little Caesars also donated to Christus Schumpert and Willis Knighton Pierremont.