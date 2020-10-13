SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Little Theatre is nearing its 100th anniversary. But this year has been a tough one for the long-running community theater.
With ticket sales and theater productions non-existent due to pandemic social distancing and crowd limits, it is especially important for fundraising to continue. And Shreveport Little Theatre has a different kind of fundraiser happening this week.
It is called Take Your Seat: A “CHAIR-ity” Event. It was originally supposed to take place in the spring as a gala. But like many other things in 2020, it has moved online as a virtual auction. Silent auction items include one-of-a-kind chairs, uniquely hand-painted by local artists.
“I think that the vast majority are usable chairs. We have adult chairs and children's chairs, we have tables and chairs, we have a chair that's been turned into a planter,” said Robert Darrow, SLT’s managing and artistic director. “We have rocking chairs, and children's rocking chairs. So it's fascinating to look at, and they're all online, and you can view them for free.”
Darrow says the auction is the single most important production this year.
“Well, virtually we've had to shut down since mid March, which means no ticket income,” he said. “Yet we have this huge, beautiful facility, and that overhead continues. So we are depending on the community to support us as they have for 99 years and get us through this long intermission.”
The fundraiser will support future productions, the youth academy and educational and outreach programs.
There are other items for auction, as well, and all can be viewed in person every day this week from noon until 4 p.m. at Shreveport Little Theatre at 812 Margaret Place, or by visiting www.shreveportlittletheatre.com. For more information, call the box office at 318-424-4439. The event is going on now and ends at midnight on Friday.