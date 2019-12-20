SHREVEPORT, La. – Mayor Adrian Perkins wants to renegotiate the terms of the original consent decree, the federal mandate to upgrade the city's sewage and drainage infrastructure. He expressed his concern on costs being passed on to taxpayers.
“We want to try to mitigate any type of financial pressure on the citizens of Shreveport,” Perkins said during a council meeting on Thursday.
Burns McDonnell, the contracting and consulting firm hired by the city, was represented by it’s Senior Vice President Ron Coker. Coker said that the projected amount of $350 million is now closer to $1 billion.
If the city is not showing adequate progress, it could potentially be fined by the EPA and Department of Justice for failure to meet completion deadlines.