SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo detectives have arrested a Shreveport man accused of having sex with a 13-year-old, Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release Monday.
Detectives said Destiny Persley, 20, had sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old on five separate occasions in October. An arrest warrant was obtained for Persley’s arrest for felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile with a set bond of $100,000.
Persley, of the 3000 block of Terry Street, was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.