SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is in jail after police say he fought and kicked an officer following a traffic stop Wednesday night.
A Shreveport police community response officer stopped Hayward Steadman, 55, in the 1200 block of Market Street around 7:30 p.m. The officer told Steadman to get out of his car, but he refused.
The two struggled and that's when Steadman kicked the officer in the abdomen while on the ground, police said. A second officer helped get control of Steadman and take him into custody.
Steadman was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the struggle, police said.
The officer did not suffer any lasting injuries.
Steadman is charged with battery on a police officer, resisting with force, possession of marijuana, careless operation of a vehicle, open alcoholic beverage container and multiple traffic offenses.
Chief Wayne Smith and the Shreveport Police Department remind citizens that officers can and will often ask occupants to get out of a vehicle for a number of reasons.
The U.S. Supreme Court has held that police officers can order drivers to get out of their vehicles during lawful traffic stops stating, “once a motor vehicle has been lawfully detained for a traffic violation, the police officers may order the driver to get out of the vehicle without violating the Fourth Amendment’s proscription of unreasonable searches and seizures.”