SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man accused of sexually assaulting a child was arrested Monday.
Shreveport police detectives received a report about the sexual assault of a juvenile female on March 21. As a result, Tratavion Turner, 24, is charged with second-degree rape.
Second-degree rape is rape committed when the anal, oral, or vaginal sexual intercourse is deemed to be without the lawful consent of the victim because it is committed under any one or more of the following circumstances:
(1) When the victim is prevented from resisting the act by force or threats of physical violence under circumstances where the victim reasonably believes that such resistance would not prevent the rape.
(2) When the victim is incapable of resisting or of understanding the nature of the act by reason of stupor or abnormal condition of the mind produced by a narcotic or anesthetic agent or other controlled dangerous substance administered by the offender and without the knowledge of the victim.
If convicted, Turner could face up to 40 years in prison.