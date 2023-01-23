SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun from his vehicle during a domestic dispute, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release.
Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies arrested Nicholas Ellis, 21, after responding Monday afternoon to the intersection of Riding Club Lane and Old Carriage Trail to investigate a report of gunfire. Ellis is accused of shooting in the direction of another person during a domestic dispute, Prator said.
Ellis reportedly fired up to four rounds from a pistol out of the driver’s side window of his car while driving along Kingston Road and Riding Club Lane. There were no injuries and the only reported damage was to Ellis’ car that he shot.
Ellis was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentalities.