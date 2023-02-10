SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish sheriff’s detectives arrested a Shreveport man this week for allegedly distributing child and animal pornography, Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release.
In November, Cyber Crimes Detective Thomas Lites launched an investigation after receiving a complaint about Christopher Canizares, 43.
The investigation led Caddo detectives to Canizares’ home in the 2600 block of Sevier Street, where he was contacted Thursday. Sheriff's detectives said Canizares possessed and distributed images and videos of child pornography and pornographic material showing sexual intercourse between humans and horses.
Canizares was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on four counts of pornography involving juveniles and 12 counts of sexual abuse of an animal.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be added as information becomes available.