SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly injuring a two-year-old girl, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release.
Jason M. Mattingly, 30, is accused of causing injuries to the child’s face and buttocks while she was in his care Sunday. The child was taken by her mother to a local hospital, where she was admitted and is still receiving care.
Mattingly was arrested on Monday following an investigation by the sheriff’s office Patrol and Criminal Investigations Divisions. He was booked into Caddo Correctional Center for second-degree cruelty to juveniles.
Investigating the case were Cpl. Jermaine Kelly, Sgt. Andy Scoggins, and Det. Chris Ardoin.