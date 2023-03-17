SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is in jail after a Caddo Parish sheriff's deputy said he found more than 800 images and videos showing the sexual abuse of children and animals on the man's electronic devices.
Wayne Parks, 48, was arrested Wednesday for distributing child pornography. The investigation into Parks began in November and culminated with a search of his home on March 1, where several electronic devices were seized.
The specific charges filed against Parks include 764 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles and 82 counts of possession of sexual abuse of an animal. He's held in the Caddo Correctional Center without bond.
More charges are pending as this is an ongoing investigation.