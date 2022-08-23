SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is in jail after videos and images of child pornography and animal sexual abuse allegedly were found on his devices, Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release.
Caddo Sheriff's Detective Thomas Lites said Jacob Bulter, 25, downloaded, possessed and uploaded numerous child pornography online. During the initial investigation, detectives found a total of 70 illegal videos and images on his devices.
Jacob was arrested Monday and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on 29 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 41 counts of sexual abuse of animals.
The investigation is ongoing and Butler could face more charges.