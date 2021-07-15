SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man accused of sending explicit images and videos to a child's profile via a social media site was arrested Wednesday.
State police investigators charged 39-year-old Aaron Clark with two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. He was booked into the Caddo Correction Center.
An investigation of Clark began in May when the Salisbury Police Department in Massachusetts notified state police about the images. Clark was identified as the suspect then detectives searched his home.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) members -- Shreveport police, state attorney general's office, Red River Parish Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals Service - assisted with the investigation.
