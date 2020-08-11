SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police sex crimes investigators have jailed a man following allegations he sexually assaulting two children under that age of 10.
The investigation started on May 25 when SPD received reports that 30-year-old Victrick Johnson-Frazier allegedly raped two children in separate incidents between December 2018 and May.
Following a months-long inquiry, detectives arrested Frazier on two counts of first-degree rape. Detectives have located an additional victim and that investigation in underway
Detectives also believe that there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information to come forward. Sex crimes detectives can be contacted by calling 318-673-6955 or 318-673-7300 ext. 3.
Frazier has prior arrest for robbery, theft, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer and purse snatching.