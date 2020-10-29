SHREVEPORT, La - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit have jailed a man in connection with the sexual assault of a child in west Shreveport.
In August, the Shreveport Police Department arrested Jacob Martin, 37 regarding the sexual assault of a child. Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit launched an investigation into a complaint they received in early August.
After conducting interviews and gathering information related to this crime, Martin was arrested on August 13, and charged with Molestation of a Juvenile under 13.
Monday, detectives received additional information regarding the sexual assault of another child. After concluding their investigation, detectives added an additional charge of Molestation of a Juvenile under age 13 to Martin.
Martin is currently in Caddo Correctional Center.