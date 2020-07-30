SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man accused of sharing and possessing child sexual abuse material is in jail following his arrest early Thursday, according to state police.
Daniel R. Bissell, 53, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on six counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles and 50 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles. No bond was set Thursday afternoon.
State police began an investigation in March, which led to a search of Bissell's home Thursday. Several other area law enforcement agencies assisted.
During the interview, Bissell admitted to sharing and possessing approximately 5,000 files, state police said.