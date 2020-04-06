SHREVEPORT, La. -- David deBerardinis, the Shreveport businessman accused of swindling investors out of tens of millions of dollars in an alleged Ponzi scheme, is mentally competent to stand trial, a federal magistrate has ruled.
deBerardinis, 58, claimed his mental condition has deteriorated to the point he cannot assist in his defense and therefore should not stand trial. Federal prosecutors said deBerardinis’ condition is being exaggerated.
Magistrate Mark Hornsby -- who heard testimony from mental-health experts, investors and deBerardinis employees -- concluded that while deBerardinis has some cognitive decline, he is competent to stand trial.
“To the extent the witness comments tend to indicate (deBerardinis) was crazy, they equally suggest he was crazy like a fox,” Hornsby said in 36-page ruling. “He may be stubborn or persistent about certain facts or his theory of the case, and he may frustrate his lawyers, but he is not incompetent.”
The magistrate’s ruling can be appealed to a district court judge. No trial date has been set in the two-year-old case.
deBerardinis is charged with scamming just over $100 million from investors and banks, who believed they were investing in lucrative energy trades. Federal prosecutors and investors who have filed civil suits say he was running a Ponzi scheme to funding a lavish lifestyle complete with wining and dining, airplanes and a sailboat.
deBerardinis, who is free on bond, has pleaded not guilty to money laundering and fraud charges.
A psychiatrist whose opinion is supported by federal prosecutors said deBerardinis is in an early state of dementia that prosecutors describe as mild. Doctors who testified on behalf of deBerardinis said his condition is more severe.
Indicative of deBerardinis’ condition, the attorneys said, was his insistence that he had a 10-year business relationship with a principle of an energy company deBerardinis’ clients believed they were investing in. That person does not exist.
Prosecutors said deBerardinis received tens of millions from investors, many of them in Shreveport, as well as a $29.5 million loan from a Dallas bank that was guaranteed by some investors, most from Shreveport. Those investors loaned deBerardinis money -- often at rates up to 17 percent with guaranteed returns on their principal -- for him to be a middleman in fossil fuel trades between energy companies.
But the grand jury and the plaintiffs in half a dozen civil suits said it was an eight-year-long shell game with no trades but instead a Peter-to-Paul ploy of fraud and deception where deBerardinis used money from newer investors to pay earlier investors and diverted other investor money to himself.
Most investors are from Shreveport. Some lost their investments, some made money, others reinvested their profits and others are responsible for millions in bank loans to deBerardinis that they guaranteed, attorneys involved in the case said.
Had deBerardinis been found not competent to stand trial, he would have been placed in a psychiatric hospital with a goal of improving his condition to the point he could stand trial.