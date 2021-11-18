SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Caddo Parish jury acquitted a Shreveport man of a second-degree murder charge Wednesday afternoon following a three-day trial.
The 12-person jury unanimously found that Shacortez Monroe, 25 years old, was not guilty of the April 2019 shooting of Cartell Willis that occurred in the 3000 block of Hoyte Drive. Monroe was incarcerated for approximately 28 months awaiting trial. He faced a mandatory life sentence if he was convicted.
At trial, the state, represented by Assistant District Attorneys Kodie Smith and Brittany Arvie, called one eyewitness who testified that the shooting occurred when Willis discovered Monroe with his girlfriend in the early hours of April 11, 2019 in a surprise confrontation in the 3000 block of Hoyte Drive. None of the extensive physical evidence connected Monroe to the shooting.
Michael Enright, an attorney for the Caddo Parish Public Defender Office, represented Monroe, and pointed out various conflicting statements given by that witness.
After deliberating for approximately four hours, the jury returned a verdict of not guilty.