SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man charged with armed robbery of a Raceway on North Market Street a year ago pleaded guilty Monday in Caddo District Court.
Jawon Davante Houston, 23, of Shreveport, pleaded guilty in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s courtroom. Hathaway then sentenced Houston to serve 20 years in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.
The robbery happened on May 21, 2021 when Houston went into the convenience store and walked around before approaching the counter. Store video showed him removing a gun from his front pocket and pointing it at the clerk, who raised his hands and then got on the ground face-down. Houston opened the cash register, removing cash and taking cigarettes as he fled.
Houston was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Victoria Washington. He was defended by Stephen Glassell.