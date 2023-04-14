SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man accused of stealing a car with an infant strapped in a car seat pleaded guilty Thursday in Caddo District Court.
Rickey Lane Quarles, 37, admitted his guilt in the theft of a motor vehicle and simple kidnapping in connection with an incident that occurred a year ago. The victim’s uncle drove to a nearby fast food chain to submit a job application. The victim’s niece, a baby, was properly strapped in a car seat in the vehicle.
Quarles, who was passing by, saw the running but parked vehicle, and got into it and sped off. The victim’s family notified Shreveport police and searched the area for the vehicle.
After finding it, police and the victim’s family attempted to stop the car. After a short car chase, Quarles was detained by the victim’s family. The baby’s car seat was flipped over but luckily the child was not harmed.
Quarles was sentenced by District Judge Chris Victory to the maximum terms for each offense, 10 years for the car theft and five years for the simple kidnapping, to be served concurrently. The victim's family was present and agreed to the plea and sentencing.
Quarles was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Sam Crichton and Chris Bowman. He was defended by Dave Knadler.