SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man who killed a postal worker as he was delivering mail pleaded guilty last week in federal court to second-degree murder.
With the plea agreement, Michael Gentry, 34, will be sentenced to 40 years in federal prison. He was remanded into the custody of the U.S. Marshals until his sentencing on Aug. 3.
Gentry shot and killed Antonio Williams, 52, on June 20, 2019, while Williams was on his delivery route in the South Highlands neighborhood. Williams went up to Gentry’s apartment on Dudley Drive and inside was Gentry, armed with a semi-automatic rifle.
Gentry fired four shots through the front door, hitting Williams in the upper body. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Gentry is also charged with the same crime in state court. He was last in Caddo District Court on March 14. The court record still shows a trial date of May 9.
The federal government expects the state to dismiss its charges, according to Gentry’s plea agreement. If not, however, the federal sentence will run concurrent with any state sentences.
Gentry was additionally indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and use, carry and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. Those charges will be dismissed.
The plea agreement also required Gentry to forfeit a firearm and ammunition.
In December, a psychologist determined Gentry was competent to stand trial on his charges in Caddo District Court. The doctor said even though Gentry suffered from psychotic and mood disorders, he was able to distinguish between the right and wrong of his behavior at the time of the shooting.
Police reports filed in district court said Gentry had been seen talking to Williams minutes before he was killed. Gentry told officers he asked the mail carrier not to leave packages outside his residence because he was concerned about them being stolen.
He claimed he was on the phone with a man who threatened him when shots were fired into the townhouse. He believed it was the man firing the shots.
But Shreveport police detectives said there were discrepancies in Gentry’s story and that of his girlfriend who was with him prior to and after the shooting.
A neighbor walking his dog reported seeing Gentry and his girlfriend come out of the townhouse right after the shooting, acting strange and referring to a man inside, police said. Detectives said they believe that the other person did not exist.
The crime scene evidence showed the gunshots were fired from inside the house, with four expended cartridges found in the living room. Officers also found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Police said they believe Gentry tried to hide the rifle used in the shooting. Officers canvassing the area after the slaying found the weapon by a trail that runs between the townhouse complex and nearby Mall St. Vincent, where Gentry and his girlfriend had been prior to the shooting.