SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man accused of raping a teen-aged girl in 2006, but believed responsible for six additional underage rapes dating back to 1992, pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court Tuesday.
Monte Broadway, 46, admitted the 2016 sexual attacks against his 16-year-old victim, who did not report the attacks until 2020. She, her family and his other victims, located by the Caddo Parish District Attorney's office, looked on as Broadway pleaded guilty.
Jury selection began Monday and was underway Tuesday when Broadway decided on his guilty plea.
Broadway will return to District Judge Ramona Emanuel's court June 8 for sentencing. The sentencing range based on the 2006 forcible rape statute under which Broadway was charged is between five and 40 years. The sentencing cap in this case was set at 30 years.
Broadway was prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Brittany Arvie and Kodie K. Smith. He was defended by Royal Alexander and Evan McMichael.